The holidays are quickly approaching, and Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are setting the mood!

The HGTV stars have collaborated with Target and are gearing up for the launch of their holiday collection, Hearth and Hand, through their business Magnolia Market.

Chip and Joanna have teased the collection, which is set to launch on Sunday, November 5, via their social media channels.

As previously reported, the husband-wife team announced in September that the fifth season of their hit home renovation show would be its last. Although multiple sources have exclusively told Us Weekly that “security issues” drove the couple to pull the plug, Chip, 42, teased on Sunday, October 29, that he and the 39-year-old interior designer’s desire to have more children played a factor too.

“We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” the general contractor teased to ABC News. “I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

Scroll down and browse through some pieces in the Hearth and Hand collection, and tune into Fixer Upper’s final season, which airs on HGTV Tuesday, November 21, at 9 p.m. ET.