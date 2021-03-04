Chris’ First Interview

On March 4, Harrison apologized again during his first interview following the controversy. “I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” he said on Good Morning America. “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”

He also noted that he has been working with faith leaders and scholars to better himself and plans to return to the franchise.