Chris Steps Aside

On February 13, Harrison spoke out again via Instagram, this time revealing that he was taking time away from the franchise. “I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said ad the way I spoke. I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same,” he wrote. “By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

He then revealed he will “be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”