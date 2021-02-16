Rachel Shares BTS Details

On February 12, Lindsay and cohost Van Lathan broke down the interview and Harrison’s apology on their “Higher Learning” podcast. During the interview, the Dallas native explained that there was no publicist on the phone and Harrison originally joined to simply discuss the episode. “Then I asked a question [because] something he said made me poke a little harder,” she recalled. “So, I phrased the question, ‘What are your thoughts about the allegations against Rachael?’ And then he went off.”

Lindsay said that Harrison “talked over me and at me” and didn’t let her share her thoughts on the matter. “He wasn’t trying to hear it. He was just trying to be heard. And that’s because I felt like he had an agenda that he was trying to push. He was really trying to push that forward,” she said. “He expressed everything that he said, with passion and conviction.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost added that afterward, Harrison “had no problems” with their interview. “He was fine. He texted me after, he appreciated the conversation. He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll probably get a little flack, but I thought it was great that we could disagree, but do it in a civil way,’” she said. “It wasn’t until the backlash came the next day. It wasn’t until people start talking, people start demanding and calling for different things that he does that. He then apologized to me and then apologized publicly. … For me, I’m trying to reason,​​ ‘Well, which one is it?’ Because to me, Tuesday was your truth. And Wednesday is after the fact. Wednesday was a response to the backlash during that whole conversation.”

James, 29, also responded to Lindsay’s interview, posting via his Instagram Story on February 12, “I am beyond grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy of BIPOC people in the franchise is invaluable, I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.”