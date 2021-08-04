Opening up and stripping down! Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni didn’t hold back in his new interview with Men’s Health, talking about everything from his original time on SVU to the world’s new obsession with his body.

“My ass is [having a renessaince]. It’s cool as s–t,” the actor joked to Men’s Health in their September cover story. “The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it.”

In April, the star began trending on Twitter after photos of him filming went viral because of the tight pants he had on.

When one fan tweeted, “You wanna explain why you have so much cake,” Meloni retweeted the message and added, “Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.” He later added, “The other Melonis are trending, not me.”

In the cover story, he reflected on how great it was to be in shape at his age — and to be posing for the below photos. “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’” the True Blood alum shared. “I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

The D.C. native then went on to explain what happened on Law & Order: SVU in 2011 when he suddenly left the show at the end of season 12. There was no explanation at the time and when the show returned for season 13, his character, Elliot Stabler, had left.

“My thought was: Instead of 22 episodes, bring me back for nine episodes, or bring me back for 18 episodes. They literally came to me on a Thursday night and said, ‘This is the deal. We want the answer by tomorrow. It’s our way or no way,'” Meloni explained. “I don’t want to f–k around with you guys. This is what I want. If you can’t do it, that’s fine. Let’s figure out my exit.”

In April, the Wet Hot American Summer actor made his return as Stabler, showing up on Law & Order: SVU before his new series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, premiered.

“This time around with the Law & Order ride, I’m not stressed by: Will it go well? Will it not go well?” he told the magazine. “Not that I know how it’s going to go. Just that, eh, just ride. Just do, just be. There are bigger things, more important things. I know how important this is to me, but I have a clearer vision of life. I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills.”

He added, “As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes and of your gifts.”

However, Stabler is in a different mindset, now living in “a world he doesn’t understand,” Meloni said. “You know, you’re a white cop of a certain age, you’re not allowed to do a lot of things, and you’re being challenged on your bona fides on both sides. How woke are you? And how much of a man are you?”

