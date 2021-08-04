News Christopher Meloni Details Behind-the-Scenes Negotiations That Led to Original ‘SVU’ Exit By Emily Longeretta August 4, 2021 Ben Watts 4 4 / 4 Strike a Pose “I’m just not a showbiz guy,” Meloni told the magazine. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News