Advice for Next Bachelor

Despite his rocky journey, Clayton said his advice to future leads would be to “follow your heart,” explaining: “I know through all my actions at the end of the day, I have no regrets. I wish I would have done things differently, but my journey was 100 percent authentic, I did what I thought was best at the time. I wish I would have done it differently now watching it back and seeing what happened. But because I followed my heart, I stayed true to myself. And if you stay true to yourself, you can live with your actions at the end of the day. If you don’t stay true to yourself — if you make decisions that aren’t your own in that role — that will eat you up until the end of the day.”