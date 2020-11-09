Who Is Hosting?

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to lead this year’s show. It is her fifth time hosting and his first.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said in a statement in October. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Rucker added, “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music. To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”