CMA Awards 2020: Everything to Know About the Performers, Nominees, Host, How to Watch and More

Who Is Performing?

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and McBryde have been tapped to open the show. Other performers include McEntire with Rucker, Lambert, Combs, Morris, Dan + Shay with Bieber, Church, Pardi, Urban, Wallen, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts. Thomas Rhett is also set to take the stage for a performance of his song “Be a Light” with McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris TomlinLee Brice was supposed to perform with Pearce, but he had to pull out after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

