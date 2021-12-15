He Was Afraid of Being Outed on TV

While he was on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, Underwood was afraid that someone might realize he was gay — or out him during filming. “I was very, very concerned and very worried,” he recalled. “I did hear a rumor that one of the producers ended up finding out that I did hook up with a man, but kept it secret or took care of it, I don’t know. I can’t verify that. Obviously, that was terrifying too.”

He added that he did find some of the shows’ producers “attractive,” but he “never” acted on his feelings. “I was so good at compartmentalizing my life,” he explained.