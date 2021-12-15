His Story Is Just That — His

The First Time author added that he’s aware his own experience of coming out is very different from that of people who don’t have the same financial and social advantages that he does.

“I couldn’t imagine what it’s like to be someone from an underprivileged area to have to come out, and not only risk losing their football [career] but risk losing a house and food and money,” he said. “I never wanted to compare my trauma to anybody else. I just wanted to get my side out there and my story out there, to say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve been through.'”