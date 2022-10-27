How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

Boo! The Conjuring was a horror hit in 2013, giving moviegoers a master class in suspense and terror.

Directed by popular horror movie filmmaker James Wan, the flick created a whole new universe of interconnected horror films, including the Annabelle movies (a spin-off series set in the same world).

Despite the various attempts by other studios to create their own cinematic universes, it appears that the Conjuring films are one of the rare successes. (Well, these and Marvel! But we can’t really compare this series to that comic-based behemoth.)

As the series attracts more fans, some are wondering where to start their Conjuring journey and what order to watch them in.

Keep scrolling for our guide to watching all of the Conjuring movies in chronological order:

Warning: Spoilers ahead!