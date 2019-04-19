Leaving behind a legacy. Vera Farmiga remembered the real-life woman behind her The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 character, Lorraine Warren, after the paranormal investigator died at the age of 92.

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed,” the Oscar nominee, 45, wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 19, on a photo of herself smiling at the In a Dark Place coauthor. “From my deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her.”

The Bates Motel alum continued: “She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword of compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.” (Ed Warren passed away in 2006).

Patrick Wilson, who played Warren’s late husband and business partner in the franchise, also paid tribute to the late medium.

The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello. ❤️⁦@VeraFarmiga⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ewx4CsOU7B — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) April 19, 2019

“The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and … inspiration,” the former Fargo star, also 45, tweeted. “I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello.”

Lorraine’s grandson, Chris McKinnell, announced her death on Facebook earlier on Friday.

“Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed,” McKinnell wrote. “She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.”

The couple — who founded New England Society for Psychic Research, the oldest ghost-hunting group in England — worked together to solve unexplained cases of paranormal activity.

The Conjuring film series, which began in 2013, is based on the Warrens’ investigation of strange happenings in a Rhode Island farmhouse in the 1970s that belonged to the Perron family. They were also among the first to have investigated the house rendered in the Amityville Horror, serving as inspiration for the 1979 movie and its sequels.

The latest film in the Conjuring series, The Curse of La Llorona, is in theaters now.

