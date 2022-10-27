How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

OK, we’ve now arrived at the 2013 box office hit that started it all! This film stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. They play real-life couple Lorraine and Ed Warren, who were paranormal investigators and self-proclaimed demonologists.

This story takes place in 1971. Roger Perron (Ron Livingston) and his wife, Carolyn (Lili Taylor), live on a Rhode Island farm. They soon discover their home is haunted and call in the Warrens to help.

The ghost hunters learn the house once belonged to a woman named Bathsheba Sherman, who was accused of witchcraft. Things took a horrific turn when Bathsheba’s husband discovered her sacrificing their newborn.

In response, the witch proclaimed her love for Satan and committed suicide on the property. Afterward, murders and suicides have become rampant in various houses built on the property.

The Warrens soon discover Bathsheba’s ongoing mission: possess mothers and use them to kill their children! Carolyn is possessed and tries to murder her daughter, but they stop her in the nick of time.

An exorcism is performed, but it ultimately takes Carolyn taking on the demon herself to win the day.