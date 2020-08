John Goodman

The iconic actor’s career continued following Coyote Ugly, starring in The Artist, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Argo, Patriots Day and dozens of other movies. In 2018, he reprised his role of Dan Conner in the Roseanne revival, later renamed The Conners. Goodman has been married to Annabeth Hartzog since 1989. They have one child, Molly.