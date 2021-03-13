‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Chloe Lukasiak

The former ALDC member was constantly pitted against Maddie for competition glory and eventually couldn’t handle the pressure. Chloe left Dance Moms in 2014 after four seasons, but she and her mom briefly returned for guest roles in season 7. In 2016, she starred in Lifetime’s TV movie Center Stage: On Pointe and made a cameo on NBC’s Superstore. Her first book, Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World, was released in January 2018. The Pepperdine University student now has a successful YouTube channel with more than 2.2 million subscribers.