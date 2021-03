Kendall Vertes

After joining the ALDC in season 2 of the Lifetime series, Kendall had a rocky road to the top of the pyramid. She was put on probation several times throughout her time on the competition team and briefly performed with Candy Apples Dance Center, the ALDC’s rival. Like many of her fellow Dance Moms alums, Kendall turned to vlogging after the show ended in 2019