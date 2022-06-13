Cody Rigsby

The Peloton instructor, who placed third on season 30, was surprised by the reality competition’s move to streaming. “I don’t know how it’s going play out but it’s going to be interesting,” Rigsby told Us exclusively in June 2022. “I always feel like the fanbase is specific and I don’t know if there will people that will stream [it], but hey, Disney executives know more than I [do].”

On the plus side, Rigsby noted, the move will make it easier for fans to “find the show” and watch it on their own time. “It’s not just like, ‘You have to show up at 8 and watch it,'” he said. “I’m also interested to see how they do voting [and] how it’s going to work.”