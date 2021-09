Allison Holker

Appeared: Season 19-21 and Season 23

Reason for Exit: Holker revealed that she wouldn’t be returning after the season 24 lineup was announced.

“Hey guys, I wanted to be the first to reach out to all my family, friends and fans to say that I will not be returning to DWTS this season,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I truly adore my DWTS family, It’s all love and I’m so excited for all of the competitors who are participating this season.”