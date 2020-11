Julia Stiles

Stiles’ long Hollywood career continued after her recurring part on Dexter ended. She had starring roles on Blue and Riviera and appeared as a guest star on The Mindy Project and Inside Amy Schumer. She reprised her role as Nicky Parsons in 2016’s Jason Bourne, the franchise’s fifth film. She also starred in other movies including Hustlers, Silver Linings Playbook and It’s a Disaster. She wed Preston Cook in 2017 and they share son Strummer.