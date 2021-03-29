‘Dirty Dancing’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Grey

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress appeared as herself on ABC’s It’s Like, You Know… from 1991 to 2001 before she starred as Judy Meyers in the Prime Video’s Red Oaks from 2014 to 2017. In addition to several film roles, Grey won season 11 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Derek Hough in 2010.

Us Weekly confirmed in 2020 that Grey and husband Clark Gregg split after 19 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, Grey will retain all the earnings and residuals from Dirty Dancing in the divorce and receive 50 percent of Gregg’s royalties and residuals for his projects, including Marvel films such as Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man, and his ABC series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.