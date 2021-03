Patrick Swayze

Swayze went on to star in 1989’s Road House, 1990’s Ghost, 1991’s Point Break and 1995’s To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar. The actor’s final roles were in the A&E series The Beast and 2009’s Powder Blue. Nearly two years after Swayze was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, he died in September 2009. He was 57.

He is survived by wife Lisa Niemi, whom he was married to for 34 years before his passing.