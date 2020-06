When Did It Happen?

The murders of Daniel T. Broderick III and his second wife, Linda (Kolkena) Broderick, took place on November 5, 1989.

Betty’s first trial ended with a hung jury. During the second trial in December 1991, the jury came to a verdict of two counts of second-degree murder. Broderick was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 15 years to life, plus two years for illegal use of a firearm.