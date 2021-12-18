The Plot

In the trailer, the film is described as “Based on real events that haven’t happened … yet.” Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers: grad student Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her past professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) who discovers a giant asteroid that will destroy Earth.

These two attempt to warn the world by teaming up with Nasa scientist Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Morgan) to inform the U.S. government. To their surprise, the U.S. President (Streep), Secretary of State (Hill) and other government officials don’t seem to care and brush the worldwide danger off. The president’s exact words are: “Let’s sit tight and assess.”

McKay attempts to tackle real-world and controversial issues in a way that makes the audience not only aware but laugh as well.