Moving in a different direction. Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked on Monday, July 13, when ABC announced that neither hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will be returning for season 29 of the reality competition show.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” producers said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Bergeron, 65, and Andrews, 42, have been a staple on the show for years. The comedian has been hosting since Dancing With the Stars‘ premiere in June 2005, while the sportscaster joined the show in March 2014 after competing on season 10.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made,” the former America’s Funniest Videos host tweeted on Monday. “Now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Andrews also reacted to the news via Twitter.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons,” the former ESPN host shared on Tuesday. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Cast and former competitors took to social media to respond to the news. Scroll through the gallery below for their reactions.