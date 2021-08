Kaitlyn Bristowe

Prior to winning the 2020 season, Bristowe admitted she felt pressure to do well because Bachelor Nation knew she had a dance background.

“I think I have a bit of a disadvantage because I have to unlearn so much of like classically trained ballet moves that come to play when I try to practice,” she said at the time, adding “I faked my way through tap dancing my whole life” and “ballroom is just a whole other beast.”