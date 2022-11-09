Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Everything Elizabeth Debicki Has Said About Playing Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

By
Elizabeth Debicki Quotes About Playing Princess Diana on 'The Crown' 074
Elizabeth Debicki. Courtesy of Netflix
6
2 / 6
podcast

The Meaning of Diana

“She’s like a symbol — like a magical person. I’m coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in collective consciousness,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star told Modern Luxury Manhattan in October 2020. “I think it’s amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world. I remember seeing her face on magazines. My mother was very aware of her, as I think a lot of women close to her age were. She really followed her quite intimately because she represented something extremely human and extremely symbolic.”

See Full Gallery