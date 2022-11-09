The Meaning of Diana

“She’s like a symbol — like a magical person. I’m coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in collective consciousness,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star told Modern Luxury Manhattan in October 2020. “I think it’s amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world. I remember seeing her face on magazines. My mother was very aware of her, as I think a lot of women close to her age were. She really followed her quite intimately because she represented something extremely human and extremely symbolic.”