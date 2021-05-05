New Outlook

Emily in Paris‘ creator Darren Star shared that the main character would continue to adjust to French culture in season 2, but that it wasn’t due to the viral reactions from the fans.

“The first season didn’t cover that much chronological time,” Star said during an interview with Variety in May 2021.

He added: “When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.