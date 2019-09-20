More than 70 years of the Emmys! Tina Fey, Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Williams and more celebrities have been walking the red carpet — and accepting trophies — at the award show, which recognizes excellence in the television industry, for decades.

Several stars, however, are nominated for the first time at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Mandy Moore, for her part, has attended the ceremony in the past, but scored her first individual nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us.

“It’s pretty bonkers!” Moore told Entertainment Tonight after the news broke. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to go and just take a class and have my fingers crossed the show gets recognized, but I’ll just find out when I get out.'”

This Is Us, which has won 15 different awards since its 2016 debut, is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Chris Sullivan) and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia) at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Billy Porter, who plays Pray Tell on FX’s Pose, is also up for his first trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

“Let me talk about the big nomination. You know, the way I celebrate is to go to work. I’ve been working since prior to the nomination, I’m gonna be working after the nomination, whether I win or not, the focus is, this helps me continue to be able to work at the level with which I want to work,” Porter told Us Weekly exclusively days before the September 2019 show. “I just love that I’ve gotten to a place in my life where the work is being received in the spirit in which it’s already been being given. And that’s a gift.”

The 2019 Emmy Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see the iconic throwback photos from the show: