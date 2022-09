Amanda Says She Wasn’t Officially Dating Erich

The twosome didn’t have labels, but she told Us that their relationship was “very intense.”

“We were obsessed with each other,” she said, alleging that “every single day that month he was texting me, ‘I need to be with you, I need to see you.’ … We really enjoyed each other. It came out of nowhere completely and really crushed me, and him and I were going back and forth on how upset we were.”