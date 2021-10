Regé-Jean Page

In April 2021, the Emmy nominee said it was “fairly normal” for him to be considered as the next James Bond.

“Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that,” he told The Mirror. “I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. The concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. I’ve given up making them.”