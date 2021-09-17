Top 5

Fall Movie Preview 2021: Which Movies to Look Forward to This Season

Let’s get serious. Sure, we all had fun this summer watching Ryan Reynolds try to escape a video game in Free Guy and Florence Pugh take the Marvel superheroine mantel from Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. But with the changing of the seasons comes a changing of the feel-good cinematic vibe. Goodbye movies, hello films.

For a prestige fall project is specially designed to get you thinking, gasping, gazing, singing, crying, talking and of course, awards-prognosticating. In fact, mark my words right now: Will Smith is best actor nomination lock for King Richard and Kristen Stewart has a nod sewn up for Spencer. (Only one of those films involves actual royalty, by the way.)

So what’s in store for this fall? A host of intriguing stars and offerings, ranging from Timothee Chalamet attempting to broker peace on a desert planet to Andrew Garfield belting his heart out about his fledgling career in a Broadway-adapted musical.

Even the latest Marvel offering — Eternals — boasts Angelina Jolie in the starring role and newly minted two-time Oscar winner Chloe Zhao behind the camera. Here are 10 of the buzziest offerings coming soon to a screen near you.

