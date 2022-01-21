Rocky Road

After meeting on the Dark Angel set, Alba began dating costar Michael Weatherly in 2000. The pair got engaged in April 2001 on the actress’ 20th birthday. “I was so young … when I started dating him,” the Golden Globe nominee recalled in an October 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan. The relationship was “really, really, really difficult” which caused tension during filming and resulted in Alba and Weatherly ending their engagement in 2003.

“Actors are pulled in so many different directions that unless you both are absolutely into it through thick and thin and completely sure about each other, it’s just hard,” she explained, adding, “I’ve decided I’ll never date an actor again.”