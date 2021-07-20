Complicated Choices

In April 2018, Oh hinted that her time on the medical drama was more “complicated” than some might expect, and confessed that she’d been holding her breath for a chance like Killing Eve. “The four years of actively waiting by doing the things that I love … it was my choice to do three plays. It was my choice to do American Crime, you know?” she told Vanity Fair. “Actually being able to exercise your own choice can bring about greater opportunity. I think it’s just as important what you say no to as what you say yes to.”