Season 3 of HBO’s hit show True Detective concluded with an intense finale — and now fans are looking toward what’s next.

The American anthology crime series has been successfully running since 2014 and has amassed an avid fanbase. Receiving much acclaim for its gritty, dark and twisted narrative — and star-studded cast — season 3 wrapped up with much promise of the show being renewed shortly. However, the show would be forced into hiatus in 2019 with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic halting production. Following this long hiatus, news finally broke in May 2022 of the first casting for season 4. HBO announced that Jodie Foster has been selected to appear in the next installment of True Detective.

Foster will be starring as the lead in season 4, a big role to fill as the series has an impressive roster of actors in its leading roles. Last season, Mahershala Ali starred as Wayne Hays, a retired state police detective haunted by the unsolved case of two missing children — one of whom is his own sister. Colin Farrell acted as the lead in season 2 with an impressive cast, including Vince Vaughn as career criminal Francis “Frank” Semyon, and the show’s premiere season boasted Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing Louisiana State Police homicide detectives Rustin “Rust” Cohle and Martin “Marty” Hart, respectively.

True Detective season 1 has won five Emmy Awards and in all, the series has been nominated for 33. The series was also nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in 2015 amongst other notable accolades.

Season 4 of True Detective with be Foster’s first return to TV since her 2014 vocal appearance in an episode of Makers: Woman Who Make America, in which she voiced the narrator. Foster’s impressive list of filmography includes The Accused (1988), Taxi Driver (1976) and — for what may be her most famous role — Silence of the Lambs (1991) where she played protagonist Clarice Starling. She has also produced several movies including 2018’s Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché. Foster has three Golden Globe awards and is a two-time Academy Awards winner.

With the news of Foster’s casting fans are beginning to speculate what may be in store for the series. While information about the fourth season is still tightly unwraps, here’s a rundown of what we know so far about season 4 of True Detective: