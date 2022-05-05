It’s Official

The project was confirmed to be in the works in August 2020. “And to reveal one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, we’re pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new Dirty Dancing movie for Lionsgate,” the studio’s CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in a statement at the time. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.”