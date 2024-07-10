Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to return for the Devil Wears Prada sequel alongside her other costars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter behind the 2006 fashion comedy, is working on a script for a follow-up film for Disney, multiple outlets reported in July 2024. Producer Wendy Finerman will also return to oversee the project along with OG director David Frankel, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada centered on Hathaway‘s character Andy Sachs, whom Runway editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) hires to be her new underling. Miranda forces Andy and assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt) to be on call 24-7. While Andy eventually quits Runway, opting for a more low-key lifestyle to the fashion world, Emily remains with both Miranda, the magazine and a job “a million girls would kill for.”

“The first time Meryl was Miranda Priestly was a meeting with the head of the studio,” Frankel told EW in 2021 on its 15-year anniversary. “Meryl channeled Miranda in that meeting, and there was no conversation about the hair; they looked into Meryl’s eyes and never said a word.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the Devil Wears Prada sequel so far.

Which Cast Members Will Return to the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

Hathaway, Streep and Blunt are all reportedly in talks to reprise their roles in the Devil Wears Prada sequel. Tucci, who portrayed Miranda’s right-hand man, Nigel, is also set to return, along with director Frankel, according to EW.

It is unclear if Adrian Grenier, who portrayed Hathaway’s onscreen boyfriend, will return as well.

Us Weekly reached out to Disney for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

What Is the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel About?

According to Puck News, the sequel would have Miranda still at the helm of Runway and navigating the current-day media landscape, in which the internet has taken over and traditional publishing is no longer what it was. Emily would be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with the magazine, according to the outlet.

What Has the Cast Said About the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

When asked whether she’d be game for a second film, Streep said to Access Hollywood in 2012, “Sure, I mean, I’d have to lose the f–king weight, but I would do that, yeah.”

Meanwhile, Hathaway previously admitted she wasn’t sure whether there would ever be a sequel given how much the media landscape has changed.

“I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing,” she explained on The View in November 2022. “It’s just very different now.”

Is There a Release Date for the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel?

As of July 2024, there is no scheduled release date for The Devil Wears Prada sequel.