Fall 2022 TV Schedule: When ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and More Shows Will Air

Fall 2022 TV Schedule When Grey’s Anatomy Chicago PD Ghosts and More Shows Will Air
 ABC
Monday:

Bachelor in Paradise: 8 p.m.

The Good Doctor: 10 p.m.

Tuesday:

Bachelor in Paradise: 8 p.m.

The Rookie: Feds: 10 p.m.

Wednesday:

The Conners: 8 p.m.

The Goldbergs: 8: 30 p.m.

Abbott Elementary: 9 p.m. (new night)

Home Economics: 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky: 10 p.m.

Thursday:

Station 19: 8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy: 9 p.m.

Alaska: 10 p.m.

Friday:

Shark Tank: 8 p.m.

20/20: 9 p.m.

Saturday:

College Football: 8 p.m.

Sunday:

America’s Funniest Home Videos: 7 p.m.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: 8 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 9 p.m.

The Rookie: 10 p.m.

Midseason Holds:

A Million Little Things

American Idol

Judge Steve Harvey

Not Dead Yet

The Bachelor

The Wonder Years

