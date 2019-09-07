Brad Pitt. Will Smith. Tom Hanks. Chris Evans. Scarlett Johansson. If you loved these actors in the class of ’19 summer movies — and judging by the box-office numbers, you did! — then hold on to your popcorn: They’re all back in business and on the screen during the most wonderful time of the year. Welcome to fall, when your cinema brain switches back on so you can embrace the sob stories, gritty family drama and gasp-inducing twists that generate awards buzz.

Here’s the rundown on 20 of the most intriguing fall movie picks. And don’t worry: By Thanksgiving, you’ll have fully repressed Men in Black: International. Enjoy the change of scenery!