Jexi

The Story: Poor shlubby Phil (Adam Devine) has a toxic, obsessive relationship with … his phone. His life begins to change after he upgrades to a new model, which comes equipped with an A.I. life coach and cheerleader named Jexi (the voice of Rose Byrne). All is fab — until she becomes a malware nightmare.

The Buzz: This dark comedy has the potential to be the hilarious Black Mirror episode we never knew we wanted. Let’s keep refreshing!

In theaters Friday, October 11