Last Christmas

The Story: Kate (Emilia Clarke) has lofty dreams but must resign herself to taking a job as an elf in a Christmas shop. Then she meets a dashing guy (Henry Golding), and the magic of mistletoes happen.

The Buzz: Thanks to endless viewings of Love, Actually, we already know London is the ideal setting for a holiday romance. No wonder this comedy, written by Emma Thompson and directed by Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig, is poised to be an instant crowd-pleaser. Note: No Mariah Carey singalong here; the movie is based on a Wham! track from 1984.

In theaters Friday, November 8