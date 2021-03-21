Mia Sara

Sara’s performance as Ferris’ girlfriend, Sloane Peterson, was her third acting gig ever. She has since stared in A Stranger Among Us, The Set Up, Black Day Blue Night, Turn of Faith and Dorothy and the Witches of Oz. She also appeared on Birds of Prey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn and The Witches of Oz. After stepping back from acting in 2013, Sara became a writer and has since been published in The Superstition Review, Helix, The Summerset Review, PANK (where she had a long-running column) and the Write Room. The New York native married Muppets’ Brian Henson, whose parents created the puppet show, in 2010. They share daughter Amelia. Sara is also mother of son Dashiell from her previous marriage to British actor Jason Connery, son of the late Sean Connery.