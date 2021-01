Tiffany “New York” Pollard

After appearing on the first two seasons of Flavor of Love in 2006, Pollard earned her own spinoff, I Love New York — and it was the first of many. She later starred in New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work and Brunch With Tiffany. Through the years, she made appearances on Nip/Tuck, Baggage and Sharknado 5.