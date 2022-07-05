The lazy, hazy days of summer! Prime Video’s Forever Summer: Hamptons is transporting viewers to the beaches of New York — and bringing the drama — come Friday, July 15.

The streaming service described the new reality series as “Summer House meets Laguna Beach,” and they aren’t wrong. The show, which is set in the Hamptons, follows the lives of college-aged kids from different walks of life as they post up in the sleepy town for the ultimate summer vacation.

“The Hamptons: the summer playground of the rich and famous,” Avery Solomon said in the official trailer, which dropped in June. “Sun, surf and good vibes. I’m what you call a ‘local,’ and this is my crew.”

She teased: “S—t is about to get real. … Things definitely are messy in our Hamptons.”

The “coming-of-age docusoap” features a diverse cast, some of whom grew up in the Hamptons and others who call Manhattan home. Whether they are fresh out of college or still pursuing a degree, the stars have one thing in common: working at a seaside restaurant in town.

“By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships and exploring love during the hottest days of the year,” the network said in a June press release. “This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.”

The June teaser also hinted at drama among the friends, love triangles and messy hookups. “I don’t know how you’ve stayed here,” Avery told pal Emelye Ender in the clip. “Everyone is so clicky.”

Scenes of romantic connections, drunken shenanigans, boat fun and late-night parties played out in the trailer as well. Ilan Luttway even went as far as to declare that it’s “hot boy summer” as he falls for multiple women.

Ilan’s mother, however, quickly shut him down, replying in the video, “No hot boy summer. You treat those women respectfully!” He fired back, “Obviously,” but his budding romances with several girls, including Sophia Messa, could cause trouble for him and his crew, according to the trailer.

Forever Summer: Hamptons comes from Survivor producer Lynne Spillman (working with Amazon Studios), Aaron Rothman, Josh Halper and Southern Charm producers Jesse Light (as part of the Haymaker East team), Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller.

The reality series premieres on Prime Video Friday, July 15.

Scroll down to meet the cast: