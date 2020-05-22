Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? 

Kim Richards

Along with sister Kyle, Kim joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 1. She was a full-time cast member for five seasons, before switching to a guest role for seasons 6 and 7. While she did not appear in season 8, she filmed cameos for seasons 9 and 10.

Kim has continued to work on maintaining her sobriety, but faced a setback during the summer of 2019. She is also a proud grandmother to eldest daughter Brooke’s sons, Hucksley and Hunter.

Kim announced plans for a memoir in February 2020.

“The Whole Truth is the harrowing, all-too-real and ultimately empowering story of a woman who has been through hell and back, endured, grew strong and learned to become her own fiercest advocate,” reads the book’s description. “The soul-baring confession of a woman revealing what it was like to be treated like a show pony as a child star, as a disposable object as a wife, a whipping post as a sister and as a tabloid commodity as a celebrity. But above all else, it is a triumphant tale of a determined woman who refused to be broken — a fierce, loving and relatable human who is strong, flawed and real.”