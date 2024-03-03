The Fosters cast has grown up and delivered “good trouble” through the years.

The family dramedy, co-produced by Jennifer Lopez, aired on Freeform from 2013 to 2018, following Callie (Maia Mitchell) and younger brother Jude (Hayden Byerly) after they get placed in a new foster home in San Diego. The siblings find a haven with Stef and Lena Adams Foster (played by Teri Polo and Sherri Saum, respectively) and their three kids: Brandon (David Lambert) and twins Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Jake T. Austin).

After The Fosters wrapped, Freeform greenlit a spinoff called Good Trouble about Callie and Mariana’s postgraduate move to Los Angeles. Given that the Adams Fosters sisters are grown up now, they dealt with more adult situations.

“Am I blushing? [I was] very nervous. I don’t think I slept the night before,” Ramirez exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019 of her season 1 threesome scene. “The beautiful, wonderful Troian Bellisario directed that episode, and she could not have been better. She made me feel so comfortable. I mean as a Freeform fam, I’ve seen her show, grown up on her show, and watching her navigate that set, I learned so much that week.”

Good Trouble season 5 will bring the Adams Foster family’s story to a close in the March 2024 series finale. Keep scrolling to see how the Adams Foster family has changed through the years: