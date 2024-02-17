The entire The Fosters family will reunite one last time on the final season of Good Trouble — but Noah Centineo is seemingly missing in action.

“Raise your hand if this photo healed your inner child. ✋Don’t miss this Adams Foster fam reunion,” a Saturday, February 17, post on Good Trouble’s official Instagram read.

The upload included a photo from the set of the Tuesday, February 20, episode of the Freeform hit, where stars Cierra Ramirez (Mariana) and Maia Mitchell (Callie) posed alongside Sherri Saum, Teri Polo, Hayden Byerly and David Lambert. Mitchell, 30, wore a white, tea-length dress, which is fitting since the reunion occurs during Callie and Jamie’s (Beau Mirchoff) engagement party.

The Fosters aired on Freeform from 2013 to 2018, following Callie and brother Jude (Byerly) after they were placed in foster care at Stef and Lena Adams Foster’s house (played by Polo and Saum, respectively). Stef and Lena already had three kids: Brandon (Lambert), Mariana and Jesus (Centineo).

Related: Costars Reunited! Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together

Centineo, 27, was the only member of the Adams Foster brood who was absent from the Saturday social media shot. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star replaced Jake T. Austin as Mariana’s twin brother, Jesus, in The Fosters season 3, which aired in 2015. Centineo played the role until the show’s finale.

After The Fosters wrapped, Freeform greenlit the Good Trouble spinoff starring Callie and Mariana after they move to Los Angeles after graduating from college. Mitchell ultimately left the series at the end of season 4, with Callie moving to Washington, D.C. to work as a lawyer for the ACLU.

“It was a really tough decision to leave the show but I’m really proud of the episode. It honors Callie and the Coterie and her journey in a really perfect way, so I’m happy,” Mitchell told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022, noting she was “ugly crying” on her last day.

Mitchell called her departure “bittersweet.”

“I sat with it for a really long time and tried to talk myself out of it. But with the pandemic — everyone met so many challenges during the past couple of years and for me, it was just being away from my family,” she added at the time. “I’m so close with my family and I have spent most of my time in America being quite homesick.”

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List From Yellowstone to Evil, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024. The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued […]

Mitchell ultimately returned as a guest star for several season 5 episodes. In the Tuesday, February 13, episode, Callie and Jamie had a pre-engagement party dinner with their respective parents.

All of the Adams Fosters family members, including Centineo, have made cameos on Good Trouble.

The final season of Good Trouble airs on Freeform Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.