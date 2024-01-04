Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis are teed up to star in the forthcoming Netflix romantic comedy Players.

According to a plot description on the streamer’s website, Rodriguez plays “a New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes” who goes from “playing the field to playing for keeps” after she “unexpectedly” falls for one of her targets (Ellis).

The film, directed by Pitch Perfect 3 filmmaker Trish Sie, was announced in 2021 and will hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 14. Rodriguez served as an executive producer in addition to acting in the project.

In August 2021, Rodriguez was seen filming Players in New York City dressed in a red pencil dress and matching strappy heels. That same month, Ellis shared a series of selfies of himself and Rodriguez via Instagram.

“#Bts with @hereisgina in #NYC #players #netflix,” he wrote in the caption.

In addition to Ellis and Rodriguez, Players also stars Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew and Joel Courtney.

Keep scrolling to see the first photos from Players, shared exclusively with Us Weekly: