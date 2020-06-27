Crystal Harris

Harris used her celebrity status post-series to co-design a swimwear collection for Veve Glamor Swimwear in 2012. Two years later, she worked with Rhonda Shear to co-design a collection that featured intimates, athleisure and loungewear.

As for her personal life, Harris revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold in 2016. The model also removed her breast implants that same year due to the chronic pain it sparked. She was married to Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017.