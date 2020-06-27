Holly Madison

Madison landed her own E! spinoff series, titled Holly’s World, that aired for two seasons from 2009 to 2011. She then authored two memoirs: 2015’s Down the Rabbit Hole and 2016’s The Vegas Diaries.

The reality star briefly competed on Dancing With the Stars’ 8th season in 2009 and had a minor role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2010. She also starred in a burlesque show at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, titled Peepshow, from 2009 to 2012.

Madison shares daughter Rainbow and son Forest with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella. The exes were married from 2013 to 2019.